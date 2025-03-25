Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

