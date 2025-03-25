Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Announces Earnings Results

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 56.82% and a negative return on equity of 752.62%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Actelis Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 191,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Actelis Networks has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

