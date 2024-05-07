Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.86% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,942,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HTAB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.30. 88,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,960. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.