Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.05 billion and approximately $256,584.97 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.67 or 0.00316758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.33855107 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $563,661.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

