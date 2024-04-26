WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.99 million and approximately $6.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004777 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209728 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

