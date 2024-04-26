Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

