TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303,035 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.22% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,854 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,471,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 132,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

