Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of SONY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 325,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,444. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

