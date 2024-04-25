Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 3,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($25.65) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($76,963.93).
Herald Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
HRI stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,050 ($25.32). 73,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,626. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,590 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($26.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,091.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,537.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Herald Investment Trust
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.