Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 3,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($25.65) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($76,963.93).

Herald Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

HRI stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,050 ($25.32). 73,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,626. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,590 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($26.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,091.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,537.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.