CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
About CareRx
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.