CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

