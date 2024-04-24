Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $10.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,681,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,652,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00534944 USD and is up 15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $245.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

