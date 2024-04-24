Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $10.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,681,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,652,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00534944 USD and is up 15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $245.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
