Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.74). Approximately 39,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 79,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.67).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £171.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,285.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

