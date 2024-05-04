Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 6,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Hiscox Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

