Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Up 2.2%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -448.45%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

