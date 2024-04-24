Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of EFSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
