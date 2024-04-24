Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.