StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $495.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
