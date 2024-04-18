StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $495.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.