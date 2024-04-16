Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. 2,468,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,478. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

