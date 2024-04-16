Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 413.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
