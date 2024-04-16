Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

