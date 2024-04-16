Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaltura by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 101,107 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kaltura by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Kaltura by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

