Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 77,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,331,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 4,261,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,442,371. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.