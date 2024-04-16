Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 269,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Constellium has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Constellium by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 2,745.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 980,781 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

