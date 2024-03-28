Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PSWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0353 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

