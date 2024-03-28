Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

