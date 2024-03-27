Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,574. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

