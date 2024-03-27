Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. 66,588,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,812,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $574.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.