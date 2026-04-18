Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.30.
IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $451.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $208.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Gartner
Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gartner is running its Finance Symposium/Xpo in London (June 8–9), an investor/client event that highlights Gartner’s ongoing advisory/research revenue model and helps maintain client engagement—supportive for recurring services and brand. Gartner Announces Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo 2026 in London
- Positive Sentiment: Gartner research continues to be cited in industry whitepapers and vendor materials, underscoring the firm’s influence on enterprise buying decisions and content monetization. Get the Gartner Report: Use Agile, Adaptive, AI-Ready (3A) Data Security Governance to Secure Shadow AI
- Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch post notes a vendor (Robin) was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience—reflects reach of Gartner research but is not a direct revenue driver for Gartner. Robin named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Workplace Experience Applications
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Gartner commentary on AI (e.g., caution that AI isn’t a silver‑bullet for mainframe exits) signals ongoing analyst influence on tech strategy but is informational rather than material. Gartner: AI is not a silver bullet for mainframe exit
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or solicited investors for a securities‑fraud class action alleging misstatements about consulting outlook and contract values; lead‑plaintiff motions are due May 18, 2026—this cluster of litigation notices increases legal uncertainty and could pressure the stock. Sources include Schall Law Firm, Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky and others. IT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm IT Shareholder Alert: May 18, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Gartner, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm IT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Gartner (IT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 18, 2026 IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit – Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Claims Company Inflated Consulting Outlook: SueWallSt
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.
The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.