Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.30.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 75.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $451.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $208.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About Gartner

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Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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