Financial Lp Hrt Buys 92,554 Shares of Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 92,554 shares of Onconetix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,341.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 197,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,759.52. The trade was a 88.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 74,350 shares of Onconetix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,249.50.

Onconetix Stock Down 2.6%

Onconetix stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Onconetix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $488,400.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional Trading of Onconetix

About Onconetix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onconetix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Onconetix as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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