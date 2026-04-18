Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 4.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,782,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,856,000 after buying an additional 1,093,183 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after buying an additional 1,673,788 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $169,100,000. Crcm LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 2,214,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,915,000 after buying an additional 605,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,142,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,359,000 after buying an additional 2,134,334 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $43.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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