Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,090 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 20.3% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $36.94 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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