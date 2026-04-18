Heritage Railways In American Sells 18,715 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Heritage Railways In American sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $48,846.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 971,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,239.16. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heritage Railways In American also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Heritage Railways In American sold 8,918 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $23,186.80.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Heritage Railways In American sold 11,297 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $29,372.20.

On Friday, February 27th, Heritage Railways In American sold 5,241 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,626.60.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Heritage Railways In American sold 430 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,118.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Heritage Railways In American sold 7,499 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $19,497.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Heritage Railways In American sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $5,240.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

More Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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