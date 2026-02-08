Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.08 and traded as high as €32.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €30.70, with a volume of 7,255,846 shares traded.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.12.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.