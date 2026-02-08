Reviewing BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) & Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNxt Solutions N/A N/A -709.36% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -66.17% -56.35%

Volatility & Risk

BioNxt Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNxt Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dyne Therapeutics 1 2 13 3 2.95

Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.41, suggesting a potential upside of 128.64%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNxt Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and Dyne Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNxt Solutions $20,000.00 2,821.56 -$3.88 million ($0.04) -11.52 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$317.42 million ($3.66) -4.59

BioNxt Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. BioNxt Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats BioNxt Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc. engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains. In addition, the company offers psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Further, it provides analytical testing and consulting services. The company was formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to BioNxt Solutions Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

