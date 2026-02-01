SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,547 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 37,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,410. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.