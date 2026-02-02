Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 85.8% in January

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,826 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 9,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $163,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 164,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,697. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

