Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,170 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 3,427 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectral AI Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MDAIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDAIW. The entity was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on companies operating in the artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics sectors.

The company’s strategy centers on identifying and completing a business combination with a target that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

