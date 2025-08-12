Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,317 Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVR opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global ( NASDAQ:AVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.