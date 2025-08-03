R Squared Ltd Grows Stake in Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA)

R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 265.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Price Performance

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.80. Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.88 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

