Novus Advisors LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Novus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 3.0% of Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Novus Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $54.97 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $56.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

