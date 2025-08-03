L & S Advisors Inc Invests $7.50 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. Expand Energy accounts for about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,048,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

