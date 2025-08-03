Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 117.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.52 and a beta of 1.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

