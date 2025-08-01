Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.33 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 96.45 ($1.27). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 96.15 ($1.27), with a volume of 7,429,535 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.44, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.33.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Ivonne Cantu acquired 20,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,933.44 ($26,332.15). Also, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 11,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,560 ($13,949.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,928 shares of company stock worth $15,737,088. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

