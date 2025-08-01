Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.73 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 182.70 ($2.41). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 182.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 279,526 shares.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.91. The company has a market cap of £457.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

