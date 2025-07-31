Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $454.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $458.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.47 and its 200-day moving average is $405.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.