GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 332.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $253.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

