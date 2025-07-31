Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 929.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

