Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,792 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.6%

AAAU opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

