FY2026 EPS Estimates for Patriot Batry Increased by Analyst

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patriot Batry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Patriot Batry’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Patriot Batry Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PME opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. Patriot Batry has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.70.

About Patriot Batry

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

Featured Stories

