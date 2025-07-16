Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 294,733,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 88,779,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 21.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.