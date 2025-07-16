Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

